Grab Green Tangerine with Lemongrass Automatic Dishwashing Detergent Pods
Product Details
Automatic Dishwashing Detergent Pods power through grease, tough stains, and dried-on food all with natural plant and mineral-based ingredients.
- Rinses thoroughly, for sparkly clean dishes with no residue
- Non-toxic formula
- Free of phosphates, chlorine, and dyes
- Works with standard and European models and all water temperatures
- No animal testing
- Made in Canada with domestic and imported components
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sodium Citrate , Sodium Carbonate Peroxide , Sodium Sulfate , Sodium Carbonate , Sodium Silicate , Linear Alcohol Ethoxylate , Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate , Hydrated Silica , Sodium Polyaspartate , Fragrance ( Contains A Blend Of : Tangerine, Lemongrass And Bergamot Essential Oils and Safer Man-made Ingredients : To Ensure A Consistent Scent ) , Alpha-amylase Enzyme Blend , Protease Enzyme Blend ( Subtilisin ) , Polyvinyl Alcohol .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible