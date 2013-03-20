Grab Green Tangerine with Lemongrass Automatic Dishwashing Detergent Pods Perspective: front
Grab Green Tangerine with Lemongrass Automatic Dishwashing Detergent Pods

60 ctUPC: 0089969600231
Product Details

Automatic Dishwashing Detergent Pods power through grease, tough stains, and dried-on food all with natural plant and mineral-based ingredients.

  • Rinses thoroughly, for sparkly clean dishes with no residue
  • Non-toxic formula
  • Free of phosphates, chlorine, and dyes
  • Works with standard and European models and all water temperatures
  • No animal testing
  • Made in Canada with domestic and imported components

Ingredients
Sodium Citrate , Sodium Carbonate Peroxide , Sodium Sulfate , Sodium Carbonate , Sodium Silicate , Linear Alcohol Ethoxylate , Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate , Hydrated Silica , Sodium Polyaspartate , Fragrance ( Contains A Blend Of : Tangerine, Lemongrass And Bergamot Essential Oils and Safer Man-made Ingredients : To Ensure A Consistent Scent ) , Alpha-amylase Enzyme Blend , Protease Enzyme Blend ( Subtilisin ) , Polyvinyl Alcohol .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

