All Purpose Cleaner easily cuts through grease & grime on nearly any surface of your home with the power of plant-based ingredients. Our biodegradable formula works without harsh chemicals or noxious odors and is perfect for cleaning countertops, tile, wood, appliances, floors, and so much more. Made without phosphates, phthlates, ammonia, solvents or dyes. Cruelty-Free. Made in the USA with domestic & imported components.