GrabGreen Tangerine with Lemongrass Garbage Disposal Freshener & Cleaner 12 Count
Product Details
Highly concentrated pods containing only naturally-derived ingredients work triple duty to prevent clogs, remove odors, and loosen grime. Free of phosphates, chlorine, and dyes, these power-packed freshening pods are the healthier, safer way to keep your disposal clean and fresh. Our convenient pods come pre-measured and provide a bright burst of natural fragrance when dropped into the disposal. Cruelty-free. Made in the USA with domestic & imported components.
- Free of phosphates
- No chlorine or dyes
- Highly concentrated garbage disposal fresherner and cleaner pods
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sodium Carbonate , Sodium Carbonate Peroxide , Sodium Citrate , Fragrance , C10-16 Alkyl Benzenesulfonic Acid Sodium Salt , Salt , Hydrated Silica , Sodium Sulfate , Polyvinyl Alcohol , Diamyl Sodium Sulfosuccinate .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More