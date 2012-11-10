Highly concentrated pods containing only naturally-derived ingredients work triple duty to prevent clogs, remove odors, and loosen grime. Free of phosphates, chlorine, and dyes, these power-packed freshening pods are the healthier, safer way to keep your disposal clean and fresh. Our convenient pods come pre-measured and provide a bright burst of natural fragrance when dropped into the disposal. Cruelty-free. Made in the USA with domestic & imported components.

Free of phosphates

No chlorine or dyes

Highly concentrated garbage disposal fresherner and cleaner pods