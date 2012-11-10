GrabGreen Tangerine with Lemongrass Garbage Disposal Freshener & Cleaner 12 Count Perspective: front
GrabGreen Tangerine with Lemongrass Garbage Disposal Freshener & Cleaner 12 Count

12 ctUPC: 0089969600235
Product Details

Highly concentrated pods containing only naturally-derived ingredients work triple duty to prevent clogs, remove odors, and loosen grime. Free of phosphates, chlorine, and dyes, these power-packed freshening pods are the healthier, safer way to keep your disposal clean and fresh. Our convenient pods come pre-measured and provide a bright burst of natural fragrance when dropped into the disposal. Cruelty-free. Made in the USA with domestic & imported components.

  • Free of phosphates
  • No chlorine or dyes
  • Highly concentrated garbage disposal fresherner and cleaner pods

 

Ingredients
Sodium Carbonate , Sodium Carbonate Peroxide , Sodium Citrate , Fragrance , C10-16 Alkyl Benzenesulfonic Acid Sodium Salt , Salt , Hydrated Silica , Sodium Sulfate , Polyvinyl Alcohol , Diamyl Sodium Sulfosuccinate .

