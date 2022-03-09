Grace® Jamaican Style Vegetable Turnover Patties Perspective: front
Grace® Jamaican Style Vegetable Turnover Patties

2 ct / 9 ozUPC: 0005527097122
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
2.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 patty
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1230mg27%
Total Carbohydrate35g13%
Dietary Fiber4g14%
Calcium80mg6%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cabbage, water, chickpeas, vegetable mix (corn, carrots, green peas, green beans, lima beans), vegetable oil shortening (palm oil, TBHQ, citric acid), spinach, food starch-modified, soy sauce, onion, salt, cayenne pepper, garlic, spice, enriched flour (wheat, malted barley, niacin, iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), sugar, salt, calcium proprionate (preservative), sodium bicarbonate, L-Cysteine (dough conditioner)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

