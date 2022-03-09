Grace® Jamaican Style Vegetable Turnover Patties
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cabbage, water, chickpeas, vegetable mix (corn, carrots, green peas, green beans, lima beans), vegetable oil shortening (palm oil, TBHQ, citric acid), spinach, food starch-modified, soy sauce, onion, salt, cayenne pepper, garlic, spice, enriched flour (wheat, malted barley, niacin, iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), sugar, salt, calcium proprionate (preservative), sodium bicarbonate, L-Cysteine (dough conditioner)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More