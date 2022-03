Ingredients

FILLING INGREDIENTS: BEEF, WATER, TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN (TEXTURED SOY FLOUR), BREAD CRUMBS (WHEAT FLOUR, SUGAR LESS THATN 2% OF: SALT, YEAST, CANOLA OIL), SEASONING MIX (ONION, SALT, GARLIC, SUGAR, SPICES), MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE, STARCH, ONION, CARAMEL COLOR, CAYENNE PEPPER. CRUST INGREDIENTS: ENRICHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, VEGETABLE OIL, SHORTENING (PALM OIL, TBHQ (ANTIOXIDANT), CITRIC ACID), BEEF SUET, SUGAR, SALT, MONOSODIUM, GLUTAMATE, SPICE, CALCIUM PROPRIONATE (PRESERVATIVE), SODIUM BICARBONATE, L-CYSTEIN (DOUGH CONDITIONER). CONTAINS: SOY AND WHEAT

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More