Grace Spicy Beef Jamaican Style Patties
Grace Spicy Beef Jamaican Style Patties

2 ct / 9 ozUPC: 0005527095854
Nutrition Facts
2.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories380
% Daily value*
Total Fat20g26%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Cholesterol25mg8%
Sodium760mg33%
Total Carbohydrate35g13%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar3g2%
Protein14g28%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Beef, water, textured vegetable protein(textured soy flour), bread crumbs(wheat flour, sugar, salt, yeast, canola oil), seasoning mix(onion, salt, garlic, sugar, spices), monosodium glutamate, starch, onion, cayenne pepper, caramel color, sugar, red pepper flakes, enriched flour(wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid) water, vegetable oil shortening(palm oil, tbhq(antioxidant) citric acid) beef suet, sugar, salt, monosodium glutamate, spice, calcium proprionate(preservative), sodium bicarbonate, l-cysteine(dough conditioner)

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

