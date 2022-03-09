Ingredients

Beef, water, textured vegetable protein(textured soy flour), bread crumbs(wheat flour, sugar, salt, yeast, canola oil), seasoning mix(onion, salt, garlic, sugar, spices), monosodium glutamate, starch, onion, cayenne pepper, caramel color, sugar, red pepper flakes, enriched flour(wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid) water, vegetable oil shortening(palm oil, tbhq(antioxidant) citric acid) beef suet, sugar, salt, monosodium glutamate, spice, calcium proprionate(preservative), sodium bicarbonate, l-cysteine(dough conditioner)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.