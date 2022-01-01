Hover to Zoom
Graeter's Butterscotch Dessert Sauce
10 ozUPC: 0073149305030
Product Details
Our rich, creamy butterscotch topping is slow cooked according to an old family recipe. Browned butter and caramelized sugar gives our butterscotch an intense flavor that shines as a topping for our ice cream.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium75mg3.26%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Sugar14g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Whole Milk, Brown Sugar, Butter, Cream, Cane Sugar, Water, Salt, Vanilla, Potassium Sorbate, Xanthan Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
