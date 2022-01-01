Hover to Zoom
Graeter's Raspberry Sorbet
1 ptUPC: 0073149301020
Product Details
Creamy raspberry sorbet flavored with pureed, seedless red raspberries.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (105 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate34g11.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar33g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C3.6mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Cane Sugar, Red Raspberries, Lemon Juice, Invert Sugar, Pectin
Allergen Info
Free from Milk and its Derivatives.
