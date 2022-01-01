Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.5cup (105 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 130

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 34g 11.33% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 33g

Protein 0g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0.36mg 2%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 3.6mg 6%