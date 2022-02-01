A whole grain toasted oat cereal that's full of antioxidants and packs a powerful flavor. Grain Berry Honey Nut Toasted Oats have been recognized for their superior taste..a taste that's sure to help you start your day off on a bright note.

Ingredients: Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Grain Berry Sorghum Bran, Modified Corn Starch, Brown Sugar, Salt, Honey, Tricalcium Phosphate, Tripotassium Phosphate, Caramel Color, Molasses, Vitamin E (Mixed Tocopherols) Added to Preserve Freshness, Almonds, Canola Oil.