Granarolo Classic Cheese Crisps Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Granarolo Classic Cheese Crisps

2.11 ozUPC: 0067034638065
Purchase Options

Product Details

Cheese Crisps is the innovative cheese snack, oven baked and not fried, made in Italy with only 100% Italian aged cheese. Irresistibly tasty and crispy, it is lactose free, gluten free and suitable for vegetarian diet, thanks to the use of microbial rennet! Cheese Crisps is rich in Calcium & Phosphorus and it has no preservatives, the best choice for a healthy and tasty break. Take it with you wherever you want, for all your breaks, as it doesn't need to be refrigerated!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
2.0 About servings per container
Serving size30g
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g17%
Saturated Fat9g45%
Cholesterol35mg12%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein14g28%
Calcium460mg35%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
italian aged cheese (raw milk, salt,microbial rennet). contains milk

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More