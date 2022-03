THE GRANDPA SOAP CO. WITCH HAZEL CONDITIONER REPLENISHES MOISTURE AND ADDS BODY. THIS FORMULA IS FREE OF PARABENS, SULFATES AND ARTIFICIAL FRAGRANCES. IT CONTAINS WITCH HAZEL, LAVENDER FLOWER AND ARGAN OIL. THE TRIO WORKS TOGETHER TO PROTECT AGAINST BUILDUP TO LEAVE HAIR SMOOTH AND FULLER. A PERFECTLY CLARIFYING FORMULA FOR ALL HAIR TYPES. NATURAL AND GENTLE ENOUGH FOR DAILY USE. INCLUDES ONE 8 FL. OZ. BOTTLE OF CONDITIONER. HARDWORKING, SIMPLE, PURE INGREDIENTS ARE THE HEART OF OUR NATURAL SOAPMAKING TRADITIONS.