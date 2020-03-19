Pioneering Granite Stone Diamond cookware features a titanium and diamond infused coating that is the perfect blend of nonstick, durability, and ease of use. Granite Stone Diamond cookware is pressed from a single sheet of aluminum and layered threetimes with our proprietary coating for the ultimate nonstick experience which requires no oil, making healthy cooking easy. The extra thick coating is super durable and is scratch resistant and metal utensil safe. Cleanup is a breeze too, and the pans will look new even after years of use.

Complete kitchen in a box