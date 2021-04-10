Move dishes confidently from stovetop to oven to table with the Granite Stone Diamond Dutch Oven. Ideal for cooking soups, stews, and sauce as well as braising meat and frying chicken, the Dutch Oven's titanium and diamond-infused nonstick coating offers durability while delivering superior food release and cleanup.

LARGE 5-QUART CAPACITY: Ideal size to roast, simmer, bake, broil, sauté, and more