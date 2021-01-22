Introducing our new Granite Stone Emerald Green Collection, an elegant cookware collection that will upgrade any kitchen with its vibrant emerald green color. Pioneering Granite Stone cookware features a mineral-infused granite coating that is the perfect blend of nonstick durability and ease of use. The Granite Stone cookware is pressed from a single sheet of aluminum and layered three times with our proprietary coating for the ultimate nonstick experience. Our pans require no butter or oil making healthy cooking easy! The extra thick coating is super durable and is scratch resistant and metal utensil safe.

STOVETOP SAFE: Compatible with gas, electric, and glass cooktops

OVEN SAFE: Oven safe up to a sizzling up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit (lids included)