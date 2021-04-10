Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Granite Stone™ Nonstick Dutch Oven
5 qtUPC: 0008031307500
Purchase Options
Product Details
Move dishes confidently from stovetop to oven to table with the GraniteStone Diamond 5-quart Dutch Oven. Ideal for cooking soups, stews and sauce as well as braising meat and frying chicken, the Dutch Oven's titanium and diamond-infused nonstick coating offers durability while delivering superior food release and cleanup. The 5-quart pot is an ideal size to roast, simmer, bake, broil, sauté and more.
- LARGE 5 QT CAPACITY – the 5 Qt pot is an ideal size to roast, simmer, bake, broil, sauté and more