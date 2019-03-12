GraniteRock Diamond Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set - Black Perspective: front
GraniteRock Diamond Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set - Black
GraniteRock Diamond Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set - Black Perspective: left
GraniteRock Diamond Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set - Black Perspective: right
GraniteRock Diamond Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set - Black Perspective: bottom
GraniteRock Diamond Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set - Black

10 pcUPC: 0008031302228
Even-heating aluminum with a tough Granite Rock non-stick finish brings lasting performance to this 10-piece cookware set of essentials.

  • Cool Touch Handles: The handles of our Granitestone cookware remain cool to the touch when used over the stovetop, eliminating the risk of burning and discomfort caused by blistering "hot handles.

Includes:

  • 8.5-inch fry pan
  • 10.25-inch fry pan with lid
  • 1.5-quart sauce pan with lid
  • 2.5-quart sauce pan with lid
  • 5-quart pot with lid
  • Stainless steamer insert