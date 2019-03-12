Hover to Zoom
GraniteRock Diamond Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set - Black
10 pcUPC: 0008031302228
Product Details
Even-heating aluminum with a tough Granite Rock non-stick finish brings lasting performance to this 10-piece cookware set of essentials.
- Cool Touch Handles: The handles of our Granitestone cookware remain cool to the touch when used over the stovetop, eliminating the risk of burning and discomfort caused by blistering "hot handles.
Includes:
- 8.5-inch fry pan
- 10.25-inch fry pan with lid
- 1.5-quart sauce pan with lid
- 2.5-quart sauce pan with lid
- 5-quart pot with lid
- Stainless steamer insert