Pioneering Granite Stone Bakeware features a mineral infused granite coating that is the perfect blend of nonstick, durability & ease of use. The Granite Stone Bakeware is pressed from a single sheet of aluminum and layered 3 times with our proprietary coating for the ultimate nonstick experience which requires no oil, making healthy Baking easy! The extra thick coating is super durable and is scratch resistant and metal utensil safe.