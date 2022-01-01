Pioneering GraniteStone Diamond cookware features a titanium and diamond infused coating that is the perfect blend of nonstick, durability and ease of use. Granite Stone Diamond cookware is pressed from a single sheet of aluminum and layered 3 times with our proprietary coating for the ultimate nonstick experience which requires no oil, making healthy cooking easy. The extra thick coating is super durable and is scratch resistant and metal utensil safe. Cleanup is a breeze too, and the pans will look new even after years of use.

• HEALTHY & NON-TOXIC – the Granite Stone coating is derived from minerals and reinforced with diamonds, making this frying pan free of PFOA, PFOS, lead & cadmium for an , healthy experience

ULTRA NON-STICK – the Granite Stone Blue nonstick cooking surface is coated 3x, reinforced with diamonds to deliver the ultimate food release. No oil or butter needed, makes for healthier eating, and provides for hassle free, 1-2-3 cleanup.