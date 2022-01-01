Granola, Blueberry Crumble, 3x11.5oz Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Granola, Blueberry Crumble, 3x11.5oz Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Granola, Blueberry Crumble, 3x11.5oz Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Granola, Blueberry Crumble, 3x11.5oz Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Granola, Blueberry Crumble, 3x11.5oz

3 X 11.5OZUPC: 0068056933544
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Premium, slow-roasted, and loaded with nuts! Packed with nuts, this blueberry granola speaks to purity. It has lots of thick blueberry puree baked right into it for a complete and intense ripe berry flavor. If you think you are going to get plain granola with a few dried blueberries sprinkled in, think again! Enjoy!

Shipping & Return Information