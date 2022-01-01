Granola, Chocolate Espresso, 6x11.5oz Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Granola, Chocolate Espresso, 6x11.5oz Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Granola, Chocolate Espresso, 6x11.5oz Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Granola, Chocolate Espresso, 6x11.5oz

6 X 11.5 OZUPC: 0068056933549
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Premum, slow-roasted, and loaded with nuts! This granola has the robust, rich chocolate flavor and overtones of espresso you want, and is boosted by the exotic and aromatic character of cardamom. Chunks of dairy-free chocolate, chopped dates, and ample pistachios really push this granola way beyond what you should expect. It is a special occasion for all of the time. Treat yourself!

Shipping & Return Information