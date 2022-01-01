Hover to Zoom
GrassWorx Clean Machine Shoe- and Boot-Scraping Doormat - Black
1 ctUPC: 0081544801264
Product Details
Clean three dimensions with the Clean Machine! Stiff AstroTurf bristles brush dirt from the sides and bottom of shoes, trapping up to one pound of dirt. Weather-resistant and easy to clean, the Clean Machine® is perfect for sporting events or camping, and wide enough to span a sliding back door.
- Perfect for camping and sporting events
- Non-slip
- Holds up to 1 pound of dirt
- Manufacturer's 1-year limited warranty
In-Package Weight: 1.13 Pound
Model: 10370988
Cleaning Method: Hose off with water
Warranty: 1-Year Limited Warranty