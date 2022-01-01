GrassWorx Clean Machine Shoe- and Boot-Scraping Doormat - Black Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

GrassWorx Clean Machine Shoe- and Boot-Scraping Doormat - Black

1 ctUPC: 0081544801264
Purchase Options

Product Details

Clean three dimensions with the Clean Machine! Stiff AstroTurf bristles brush dirt from the sides and bottom of shoes, trapping up to one pound of dirt. Weather-resistant and easy to clean, the Clean Machine® is perfect for sporting events or camping, and wide enough to span a sliding back door.

  • Perfect for camping and sporting events
  • Non-slip
  • Holds up to 1 pound of dirt
  • Manufacturer's 1-year limited warranty

In-Package Weight: 1.13 Pound

Model: 10370988

Cleaning Method: Hose off with water

Warranty: 1-Year Limited Warranty