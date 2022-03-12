Hover to Zoom
Great American Seafood Jumbo Breaded Butterfly Shrimp
24 ozUPC: 0082994409480
Product Details
Includes two individually vacuum packed inner bags.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat1g2%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol130mg40%
Sodium480mg20%
Total Carbohydrate1g2%
Dietary Fiber1g0%
Sugar1g0%
Protein1g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
SHRIMP, WHEAT FLOUR, SALT, SOYBEAN OIL, CORN STARCH, YELLOW CORN FLOUR, WATER, SUGAR, YEAST,DEXTROSE, ONION POWDER, GARLIC POWDER, GUAR GUM,CITRIC ACID, SPICE, MALTODEXTRIN, SUNFLOWER SEED OIL, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, DRY YEAST,LEAVENING SODIUM BICARBONATE, SODIUMALUMINUM PHOSPHATE, NATURAL FLAVOR.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
