Ingredients

SHRIMP, WHEAT FLOUR, SALT, SOYBEAN OIL, CORN STARCH, YELLOW CORN FLOUR, WATER, SUGAR, YEAST,DEXTROSE, ONION POWDER, GARLIC POWDER, GUAR GUM,CITRIC ACID, SPICE, MALTODEXTRIN, SUNFLOWER SEED OIL, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, DRY YEAST,LEAVENING SODIUM BICARBONATE, SODIUMALUMINUM PHOSPHATE, NATURAL FLAVOR.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More