Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Breadcrumb
Home
Beer, Wine & Liquor
Craft Beer
Great Lakes® Brewing Co. Imperial IPA Series Chillwave Double IPA Beer
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Great Lakes® Brewing Co. Imperial IPA Series Chillwave Double IPA Beer
4 cans / 16 fl oz
UPC: 0070436188024
Purchase Options
Pickup
Unavailable
Delivery
Unavailable
Ship
Unavailable
Sign In to Add
Product Details
Bright & tropical
Product Reviews