Green & Black's Organic Almond Milk Chocolate Bar

3.17 ozUPC: 0070865600153
Located in AISLE 11

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories520
% Daily value*
Total Fat36g46.15%
Saturated Fat16g80%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium65mg2.83%
Total Carbohydrate39g14.18%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar32g
Protein11g
Calcium250mg20%
Iron2.8mg15%
Potassium510mg10%
Vitamin D0.9mcg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic Milk Chocolate (Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Milk, Organic Chocolate Liquor, Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Soy Lecithin, Organic Vanilla Extract), Organic Almonds.

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.