Green & Black's Organic Almond Milk Chocolate Bar
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Organic Milk Chocolate (Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Milk, Organic Chocolate Liquor, Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Soy Lecithin, Organic Vanilla Extract), Organic Almonds.
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More