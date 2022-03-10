Green & Black's Organic Milk Chocolate Bar
Product Details
Whether you need an afternoon treat, a movie time snack or a special dessert to share with friends, there's a Green & Black's Milk Chocolate Bar perfect for every occasion. Whether you're in the mood for something distinctively spicy, sweet and decadent, or uniquely refined and balanced, there's a Green & Black's Milk Chocolate Bar perfect for your every taste. Discover the full range of bars and you just might discover your next new favorite.
- A Little Taste of Green & Black's®
- Fair Trade Certified
- USDA Organic
- Made in Italy
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Milk Chocolate ( Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Milk , Organic Chocolate Liquor , Organic Cocoa Butter , Organic Soy Lecithin , Organic Vanilla Extract ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
