1.2 oz
Whether you need an afternoon treat, a movie time snack or a special dessert to share with friends, there's a Green & Black's Milk Chocolate Bar perfect for every occasion. Whether you're in the mood for something distinctively spicy, sweet and decadent, or uniquely refined and balanced, there's a Green & Black's Milk Chocolate Bar perfect for your every taste. Discover the full range of bars and you just might discover your next new favorite.

  • A Little Taste of Green & Black's®
  • Fair Trade Certified
  • USDA Organic
  • Made in Italy

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate19g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar17g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Milk Chocolate ( Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Milk , Organic Chocolate Liquor , Organic Cocoa Butter , Organic Soy Lecithin , Organic Vanilla Extract ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

