Whether you need an afternoon treat, a movie time snack or a special dessert to share with friends, there's a Green & Black's Milk Chocolate Bar perfect for every occasion. Whether you're in the mood for something distinctively spicy, sweet and decadent, or uniquely refined and balanced, there's a Green & Black's Milk Chocolate Bar perfect for your every taste. Discover the full range of bars and you just might discover your next new favorite.

A Little Taste of Green & Black's®

Fair Trade Certified

USDA Organic

Made in Italy

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**