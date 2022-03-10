Green & Black’s Organic White Chocolate Bar Perspective: front
Green & Black’s Organic White Chocolate Bar Perspective: back
Green & Black’s Organic White Chocolate Bar Perspective: right
Green & Black’s Organic White Chocolate Bar Perspective: bottom
Green & Black’s Organic White Chocolate Bar

3.17 ozUPC: 0070865600151
Product Details

Great Taste. Fine Ingredients. Kids and adults love GREEN & BLACK’S organic chocolate. Made from Fair Trade and ethically sourced cacao beans, these bars sweeten candy baskets, care packages, stocking stuffers, party favors, and more. Add this package of GREEN & BLACK’S Organic White Chocolate Bars to your cart for gourmet gifts and more.

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
2.5 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium30mg30%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar15g
Protein2g
Calcium90mg6%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
ORGANIC WHITE CHOCOLATE (ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORGANIC COCOA BUTTER, ORGANIC MILK, ORGANIC SOY LECITHIN, ORGANIC VANILLA BEAN, ORGANIC VANILLA EXTRACT). TREE NUTS.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.