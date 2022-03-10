Green & Black’s Organic White Chocolate Bar
Product Details
Great Taste. Fine Ingredients. Kids and adults love GREEN & BLACK’S organic chocolate. Made from Fair Trade and ethically sourced cacao beans, these bars sweeten candy baskets, care packages, stocking stuffers, party favors, and more. Add this package of GREEN & BLACK’S Organic White Chocolate Bars to your cart for gourmet gifts and more.
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
ORGANIC WHITE CHOCOLATE (ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORGANIC COCOA BUTTER, ORGANIC MILK, ORGANIC SOY LECITHIN, ORGANIC VANILLA BEAN, ORGANIC VANILLA EXTRACT). TREE NUTS.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
