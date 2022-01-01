Green Foods Dr Hagiwara Green Magma Barley Grass Juice Powder Perspective: front
Green Foods Dr Hagiwara Green Magma Barley Grass Juice Powder Perspective: back
Green Foods Dr Hagiwara Green Magma Barley Grass Juice Powder

2.8 ozUPC: 0008385120407
Product Details

Perfectly Balanced Green Nutrition

Over 40 years ago, Dr. Hagiwara discovered that organic young barley grass is the most nutritionally balanced food in nature. His original formula, Green Magma, has sold over 50 countries around the world to thousands of happy healthy customers. Green Magma contains over 100 beneficial phytonutrients including enzymes, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, protein, carotenoids, flavonoids and chlorophyll.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
13.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium52mg2%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg4%
Iron0mg2%
Vitamin A0International Unit20%
Vitamin C0mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin K , Chlorophyll , Vitamin C , Folic Acid , Vitamin A , Calcium , Sodium , Iron , Magnesium , Potassium , Organic Barley Grass Juice Powder , Organic Maltodextrin ( A Complex Carbohydrate , from : Tapioca ) , Organic Brown Rice .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
