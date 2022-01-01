Green Foods Dr Hagiwara Green Magma Barley Grass Juice Powder
Product Details
Perfectly Balanced Green Nutrition
Over 40 years ago, Dr. Hagiwara discovered that organic young barley grass is the most nutritionally balanced food in nature. His original formula, Green Magma, has sold over 50 countries around the world to thousands of happy healthy customers. Green Magma contains over 100 beneficial phytonutrients including enzymes, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, protein, carotenoids, flavonoids and chlorophyll.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin K , Chlorophyll , Vitamin C , Folic Acid , Vitamin A , Calcium , Sodium , Iron , Magnesium , Potassium , Organic Barley Grass Juice Powder , Organic Maltodextrin ( A Complex Carbohydrate , from : Tapioca ) , Organic Brown Rice .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More