Green Foods Green Magma Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Over 40 years ago, Dr. Hagiwara discovered that organic young barley grass is the most nutritionally balanced food in nature. His original formula, Green Magma® has sold in over 50 countries around the world to thousands of happy healthy customers. Green Magma® contains over 100 beneficial phytonutrients including enzymes, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, protein, carotenoids, flavonoids and chlorophyll.
- Barley Grass Juice Tablets
- Perfectly Balanced Green Nutrition
- Made with Organic Barley
- Active Enzymes
- Antioxidants
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Barley Grass Juice Powder Organic , Maltodextrin Organic ( Carbohydrate Complex ) , Rice Brown ( Organic ) , and , Magnesium
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
