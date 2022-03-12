Green Foods Green Magma Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Green Foods Green Magma Dietary Supplement

250 ctUPC: 0008385120428
Over 40 years ago, Dr. Hagiwara discovered that organic young barley grass is the most nutritionally balanced food in nature. His original formula, Green Magma® has sold in over 50 countries around the world to thousands of happy healthy customers. Green Magma® contains over 100 beneficial phytonutrients including enzymes, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, protein, carotenoids, flavonoids and chlorophyll.

  • Barley Grass Juice Tablets
  • Perfectly Balanced Green Nutrition
  • Made with Organic Barley
  • Active Enzymes
  • Antioxidants
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO
  • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
41.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium26mg1%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Barley Grass Juice Powder Organic , Maltodextrin Organic ( Carbohydrate Complex ) , Rice Brown ( Organic ) , and , Magnesium

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

