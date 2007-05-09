Green Foods Magma Plus® Powder
Product Details
The Ultimate Super Food
Dr. Hagiwara''s Magma Plus is a phytonutrients-rich combination of our renowned barley grass juice powder, plus 56 other natural ingredients of the most healthful fruits, vegetables, plants and herbs for a potent and nutritious energy drink. It contains many beneficial nutrients that collectively support digestion, liver function, cardiovascular activity and promote energy levels.
Great Tasting Natural Energy Booster
Unlike many chemical stimulants, Magma Plus is a natural energy booster containing important nutrients required to produce the ultimate source of cellular energy, ATP.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Young Barley Grass Powdered Juice , Mixed Vegetable Powders : Carrot , Wheat Grass , Alfalfa , Lettuce , Cabbage , Red Beets , Daikon Radish , Bean Sprouts , Celery , Tomato , Spinach , Kale , Select Whole Food Extracts : Chicory Root ( Fos ) , Wheat Germ Essence , Coix , Acerola , Brown Rice , Vegetable Derived Nutrients : Maltodextrin , Glucomannan , Soy Lecithin , Bee Products : Honey , Bee Pollen , Royal Jelly , Mixed Fruit Powders : Papaya , Mango , Apple , Banana , Pineapple , Raspberry , Herbal Extracts : Licorice Root , Milk Thistle , Echinacea Purpurea , Eleutherococcus senticosus , American Ginseng , Astragalus Root , Green Tea , Ginger Root , Stevia , Reishi Mushroom , Gingko Biloba , Yucca Root , Cat's Claw , Garcinia Cambogia , Garlic , Cayenne Pepper , Bilberry , Grape Seed , Green Algae : Spirulina , Chlorella , Probiotic Cultures : B . Bifidum , L. Acidophilus , L. Plantarum , Vitamin E , Vegetarian Source Enzymes : Amylase , Lactase , Lipase , Protease
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More