The Ultimate Super Food

Dr. Hagiwara''s Magma Plus is a phytonutrients-rich combination of our renowned barley grass juice powder, plus 56 other natural ingredients of the most healthful fruits, vegetables, plants and herbs for a potent and nutritious energy drink. It contains many beneficial nutrients that collectively support digestion, liver function, cardiovascular activity and promote energy levels.

Great Tasting Natural Energy Booster

Unlike many chemical stimulants, Magma Plus is a natural energy booster containing important nutrients required to produce the ultimate source of cellular energy, ATP.

Nutrition Facts
34.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories9
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium27mg1%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg3%
Iron0mg25%
Vitamin A0International Unit190%
Vitamin C0mg120%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Young Barley Grass Powdered Juice , Mixed Vegetable Powders : Carrot , Wheat Grass , Alfalfa , Lettuce , Cabbage , Red Beets , Daikon Radish , Bean Sprouts , Celery , Tomato , Spinach , Kale , Select Whole Food Extracts : Chicory Root ( Fos ) , Wheat Germ Essence , Coix , Acerola , Brown Rice , Vegetable Derived Nutrients : Maltodextrin , Glucomannan , Soy Lecithin , Bee Products : Honey , Bee Pollen , Royal Jelly , Mixed Fruit Powders : Papaya , Mango , Apple , Banana , Pineapple , Raspberry , Herbal Extracts : Licorice Root , Milk Thistle , Echinacea Purpurea , Eleutherococcus senticosus , American Ginseng , Astragalus Root , Green Tea , Ginger Root , Stevia , Reishi Mushroom , Gingko Biloba , Yucca Root , Cat's Claw , Garcinia Cambogia , Garlic , Cayenne Pepper , Bilberry , Grape Seed , Green Algae : Spirulina , Chlorella , Probiotic Cultures : B . Bifidum , L. Acidophilus , L. Plantarum , Vitamin E , Vegetarian Source Enzymes : Amylase , Lactase , Lipase , Protease

Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
