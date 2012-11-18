Green Foods Organic and Raw Wheat Grass Shots
Product Details
100% Organic Wheat Grass Juice Powder
Absolutely no Fiber, Fillers or additives!
Ever had a shot of wheat grass at your local juice bar? This delicious and pure wheat grass juice powder offers the benefits of freshly squeezed wheat grass juice in a convenient and easy to use drink. Unlike whole leaf powders which are made of pulverized dried grass and consist of 25% fiber, this wheat grass is gently juiced and spray-dried under low temperatures. This creates a tasty, smooth, and non-gritty nutritious drink that is ready for optimum body absorption.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Riboflavin , Magnesium , Vitamin C , Folic Acid , Calcium , Vitamin B6 , Iron , Chlorophyll , Manganese , Vitamin K , Vitamin B12 , Niacin , Iodine , Vitamin A , 100% Organic Wheat Grass Juice Powder ( Triticum Aestivum ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible