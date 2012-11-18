100% Organic Wheat Grass Juice Powder

Absolutely no Fiber, Fillers or additives!

Ever had a shot of wheat grass at your local juice bar? This delicious and pure wheat grass juice powder offers the benefits of freshly squeezed wheat grass juice in a convenient and easy to use drink. Unlike whole leaf powders which are made of pulverized dried grass and consist of 25% fiber, this wheat grass is gently juiced and spray-dried under low temperatures. This creates a tasty, smooth, and non-gritty nutritious drink that is ready for optimum body absorption.