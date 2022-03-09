Green Foods Organic Chlorella Dietary Supplement 200mg Perspective: front
Green Foods Organic Chlorella Dietary Supplement 200mg

300 ctUPC: 0008385120410
Purchase Options

Product Details

Chlorella, one of the oldest "whole food" supplements, is treasured throughout Asia for its nutritive and restorative properties. Our special method of breaking the cell wall at low temperatures, under low lighting, allows the nutrients to remain intact and available for absorption. As a result, taking Organic Chlorella on a daily basis may improve overall health and wellness, boost energy and immunity, encourage detoxification, and aid in digestion*.

  • Richest Natural Source of Chlorophyll
  • BioAvailable
  • Active Enzymes
  • Nutrient Dense
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO
  • Organic
  • Vegan

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories9
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0.99%
Iron0mg33%
Vitamin A0International Unit62%
Vitamin C0mg130%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin D , Calcium , Iron , Vitamin A , Vitamin C , Vitamin B1 , Vitamin B3 , Vitamin B12 , Chlorophyll , Ingredients : 100% : Organic Chlorella ( Chlorella Vulgaris ) . .

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More