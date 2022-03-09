Green Foods Organic Chlorella Dietary Supplement 200mg
Product Details
Chlorella, one of the oldest "whole food" supplements, is treasured throughout Asia for its nutritive and restorative properties. Our special method of breaking the cell wall at low temperatures, under low lighting, allows the nutrients to remain intact and available for absorption. As a result, taking Organic Chlorella on a daily basis may improve overall health and wellness, boost energy and immunity, encourage detoxification, and aid in digestion*.
- Richest Natural Source of Chlorophyll
- BioAvailable
- Active Enzymes
- Nutrient Dense
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
- Organic
- Vegan
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin D , Calcium , Iron , Vitamin A , Vitamin C , Vitamin B1 , Vitamin B3 , Vitamin B12 , Chlorophyll , Ingredients : 100% : Organic Chlorella ( Chlorella Vulgaris ) . .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More