Chlorella, one of the oldest "whole food" supplements, is treasured throughout Asia for its nutritive and restorative properties. Our special method of breaking the cell wall at low temperatures, under low lighting, allows the nutrients to remain intact and available for absorption. As a result, taking Organic Chlorella on a daily basis may improve overall health and wellness, boost energy and immunity, encourage detoxification, and aid in digestion*.

Richest Natural Source of Chlorophyll

BioAvailable

Active Enzymes

Nutrient Dense

Gluten Free

Non-GMO

Organic

Vegan

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.