Green Foods Organic Matcha Green Tea
Product Details
Green Foods core belief: The best way to nourish our bodies for peak performance is with natural, organic & bioavailable products that provide essential nutrient of optimal health.
Our natural dietary supplement offer the extraordinary nutrients found in fresh grasses, fruits, vegetables, herbs and other healthful whole foods.
Leveraging our decades of experience and perfected techniques, we harness the best of each ingredient via our own proprietary award- winning juicing amd spray-drying process.
Green Foods soluble blend of premium Japanese Matcha combined with nutritious brown rice solids provides sustained energy without the negative effects of conventional energy drinks.
- EGCG + Natural Caffeine Stimulate The Metabolism & Boast Athletic Performance*
- Antioxidants Help Defend Against Aging, Inflammation & Free Radical Damage*
- Chlorophyll Gently Detoxifies The Body Of Toxins & Balances Alkalinity*
- L-Theanine Helps To Improve Cognition & Mood While Reducing Physical & Mental Stress*
- Brown Rice Solids Provide Sustained Energy & Promote Healthy Glucose & Cholesterol Levels*
- Our Matcha Is Grown In Japan
- Vegan / Gluten Free / Organic / Soy Free
- Alkalizing / Detoxifying / Energizing / Rejuvenating
- Easily Dissolves In Hot Or Cold Water
- Premium Japanese Matcha Enriched With Energy-Enhancing Brown Rice Solids
- Farm Direct, Whole-Leaf And Shade-Grown
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Matcha Green Tea Brown Rice Solids .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More