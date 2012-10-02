Green Foods Organic Matcha Green Tea Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Green Foods Organic Matcha Green Tea

11 ozUPC: 0008385120922
Purchase Options

Product Details

Green Foods core belief: The best way to nourish our bodies for peak performance is with natural, organic & bioavailable products that provide essential nutrient of optimal health.

Our natural dietary supplement offer the extraordinary nutrients found in fresh grasses, fruits, vegetables, herbs and other healthful whole foods.

Leveraging our decades of experience and perfected techniques, we harness the best of each ingredient via our own proprietary award- winning juicing amd spray-drying process.

Green Foods soluble blend of premium Japanese Matcha combined with nutritious brown rice solids provides sustained energy without the negative effects of conventional energy drinks.

  • EGCG + Natural Caffeine Stimulate The Metabolism & Boast Athletic Performance*
  • Antioxidants Help Defend Against Aging, Inflammation & Free Radical Damage*
  • Chlorophyll Gently Detoxifies The Body Of Toxins & Balances Alkalinity*
  • L-Theanine Helps To Improve Cognition & Mood While Reducing Physical & Mental Stress*
  • Brown Rice Solids Provide Sustained Energy & Promote Healthy Glucose & Cholesterol Levels*
  • Our Matcha Is Grown In Japan
  • Vegan / Gluten Free / Organic / Soy Free
  • Alkalizing / Detoxifying / Energizing / Rejuvenating
  • Easily Dissolves In Hot Or Cold Water
  • Premium Japanese Matcha Enriched With Energy-Enhancing Brown Rice Solids
  • Farm Direct, Whole-Leaf And Shade-Grown

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium2mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Vitamin A215International Unit4%
Vitamin C3mg5%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Matcha Green Tea Brown Rice Solids .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More