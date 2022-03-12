Green Foods True Vitality Unflavored Plant Protein Shake with DHA Perspective: front
Complete, Natural and Synergistic

True Vitality is a complete and natural plant protein shake with DHA, formulated for those with busy lives, people interested in weight loss, and athletes. Designed as an all-in-one meal, it contains vegetarian protein, omega 3''s, probiotics, enzymes, carbohydrates, greens, fiber, 100% of the RDA of the essential daily vitamins. The ingredients were scientifically formulated to work synergistically to enhance protein digestion, promote healthy digestive flora, as well as support brain, eye, heart and nervous system functioning.

Complete Protein Digestion

The protein found in True Vitality are all vegetarian based and derived from pea, rice, hemp, spirulina, chlorella and barley grass juice. The proteolytic enzyme blend was specifically designed to help break down these plant proteins. The five different types of enzymes help to reduce the digestive load placed on the body from protein supplementation, while also providing maximum nutrient availability for muscle recovery and rebuilding.

Promotes Healthy Digestive Flora

True Vitality contains a blend of prebiotics and probiotics which work together o maintain healthy flora throughout the digestive tract. The prebiotic organic inulin assists the movement of food through the large intestine and is particularly effective for those suffering from common ailments caused by slow moving digestive tracts. The 8 billion active probiotic cells also aid in digestion by maintaining healthy and beneficial intestinal flora primarily in the small intestine. Supplementation with probiotics helps to create an unfriendly environment for bad microorganisms as well as assisting vitamin synthesis, enhancing immunity, and promoting healthy pH levels in the digestive tract.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories134
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar6g
Protein15g
Calcium0mg3%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit100%
Vitamin C0mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protease 4 . 5 , Iodine , Vitamin B3 , Riboflavin , Vitamin C , Protease 3 . 0 , Zinc , Boron , Vitamin B6 , Greens Blend , Magnesium , Organic Inulin , Vitamin A , Vitamin D , Protease 6 . 6 , Iron , Folate , Selenium , Dairy Free Probiotic Concentrate , Bromelain , Molybdenum , Protease 6 . 0 , Nickel , Brown Rice Solids , Life's Dha , Chromium , Silicon , Pantothenic Acid , Proteolytic Enzyme Blend , Vitamin E , Calcium , Vitamin B12 , Peptidase , Manganese , Vanadium , Thiamin , Biotin , Selenium .

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives.

