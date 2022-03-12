Complete, Natural and Synergistic

True Vitality is a complete and natural plant protein shake with DHA, formulated for those with busy lives, people interested in weight loss, and athletes. Designed as an all-in-one meal, it contains vegetarian protein, omega 3''s, probiotics, enzymes, carbohydrates, greens, fiber, 100% of the RDA of the essential daily vitamins. The ingredients were scientifically formulated to work synergistically to enhance protein digestion, promote healthy digestive flora, as well as support brain, eye, heart and nervous system functioning.

Complete Protein Digestion

The protein found in True Vitality are all vegetarian based and derived from pea, rice, hemp, spirulina, chlorella and barley grass juice. The proteolytic enzyme blend was specifically designed to help break down these plant proteins. The five different types of enzymes help to reduce the digestive load placed on the body from protein supplementation, while also providing maximum nutrient availability for muscle recovery and rebuilding.

Promotes Healthy Digestive Flora

True Vitality contains a blend of prebiotics and probiotics which work together o maintain healthy flora throughout the digestive tract. The prebiotic organic inulin assists the movement of food through the large intestine and is particularly effective for those suffering from common ailments caused by slow moving digestive tracts. The 8 billion active probiotic cells also aid in digestion by maintaining healthy and beneficial intestinal flora primarily in the small intestine. Supplementation with probiotics helps to create an unfriendly environment for bad microorganisms as well as assisting vitamin synthesis, enhancing immunity, and promoting healthy pH levels in the digestive tract.