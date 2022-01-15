Green Giant Cauliflower and Broccoli Veggie Hash Brown Patties
Product Details
Who says they can't be both! Our Green Giant® Veggie Hash Browns bring you the same hearty flavor and crunchy bite you love with one full serving of real vegetables in each serving.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cauliflower , Broccoli , Brown Rice Flour , Soybean Oil , Parmesan Cheese ( Part-skim Milk , Cheese Culture , Salt , Enzymes ) , Egg Whites , Salt , Onion Powder , Cornstarch , Guar Gum , Wheat Flour .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
