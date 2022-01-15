Ingredients

Cauliflower , Broccoli , Brown Rice Flour , Soybean Oil , Parmesan Cheese ( Part-skim Milk , Cheese Culture , Salt , Enzymes ) , Egg Whites , Salt , Onion Powder , Cornstarch , Guar Gum , Wheat Flour .

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

