Green Giant Cauliflower and Broccoli Veggie Hash Brown Patties

6 ct / 9.7 ozUPC: 0019056912486
Product Details

Who says they can't be both! Our Green Giant® Veggie Hash Browns bring you the same hearty flavor and crunchy bite you love with one full serving of real vegetables in each serving.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium340mg14%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
Calcium90mg6%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium180mg4%
Vitamin D0.1International Unit
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cauliflower , Broccoli , Brown Rice Flour , Soybean Oil , Parmesan Cheese ( Part-skim Milk , Cheese Culture , Salt , Enzymes ) , Egg Whites , Salt , Onion Powder , Cornstarch , Guar Gum , Wheat Flour .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
