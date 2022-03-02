Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.5cup (118 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 20

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 290mg 12.61%

Total Carbohydrate 4g 1.45% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 1g

Protein 1g

Calcium 28mg 2%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 102mg 2%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%