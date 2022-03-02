Hover to Zoom
Green Giant French Style Green Beans
14.5 ozUPC: 0002000011196
Our vegetables are Picked At The Peak Of Perfection and conveniently packed so you can have the fresh taste of Green Giant vegetables year-round.
Kosher
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (118 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12.61%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium28mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium102mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Green Beans, Water, Salt
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More