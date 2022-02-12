Hover to Zoom
Green Giant Low Sodium Sweet Peas
15 ozUPC: 0002000010397
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (122 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar4g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sweet Peas, Water, Sugar, Salt
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
