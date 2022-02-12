Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.5cup (122 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 50

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 150mg 6.52%

Total Carbohydrate 10g 3.64% Dietary Fiber 4g 14.29% Sugar 4g

Protein 3g

Calcium 10mg 0%

Iron 1mg 6%