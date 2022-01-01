Nutrition Facts

3.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 3g 5% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 250mg 10%

Total Carbohydrate 7g 2% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Sugar 2g

Protein 3g