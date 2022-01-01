Hover to Zoom
Green Giant Steamer Seasoned Brussels Sprouts Frozen Vegetables
11 ozUPC: 0002000044998
Product Details
Enjoy the convenience of steaming vegetables right in the microwave! Choose from a variety of delicious sauces, plain vegetables or even rice & risotto.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Brussels Sprouts , Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Sea Salt , Rice Flour , Black Pepper , Natural Flavor .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More