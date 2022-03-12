Ingredients

Brussels Sprouts in A Sauce Containing Water, Sugar, Butter, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Xanthan Gum, Whey Powder, Natural Flavor, Soybean Oil, Lactic Acid, Paprika and Annatto Extract Color

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More