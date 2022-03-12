Hover to Zoom
Green Giant Steamers Baby Brussels Sprouts & Butter Sauce
10 ozUPC: 0002000000140
Green Giant® Baby Brussels Sprouts and Butter Sauce adds just the right amount of flavor to our lightly sauced blends, so you can fill your plate with delicious vegetables.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.66cup (104 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium330mg13.75%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar3g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium300mg8.57%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C54mg90%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Brussels Sprouts in A Sauce Containing Water, Sugar, Butter, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Xanthan Gum, Whey Powder, Natural Flavor, Soybean Oil, Lactic Acid, Paprika and Annatto Extract Color
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
