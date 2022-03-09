Hover to Zoom
Green Giant Whole Kernel Sweet Corn
15.25 ozUPC: 0002000010390
Product Details
- Picked at the peak of perfection
- 50% less sodium
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (121 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium130mg5.65%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar5g
Protein2g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Golden Whole Kernel Corn, Water, Sugar, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
