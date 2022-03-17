The mountains are a special place. It's where Green Mountain Coffee Roasters was born. It's where we developed our adventurous spirit and commitment to improving the lands through sustainably sourced coffee. We're driven to bring the world a richer, better cup of coffee. Be bold. Be alive. Grab a cup and get out there. Indulge in the sweet, buttery decaf flavor of hazelnut with the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Hazelnut Decaf. A lighter-roasted coffee, our Hazelnut is rich and satisfying with the flavor of warm, roasted nuts. These single-serve K-Cup pods are compatible with all Keurig K-Cup Pod Single-Serve Coffee Makers. Each K-Cup pod is filled with the freshest ground coffee and brews a perfect, great tasting cup of coffee, every time. Certified Orthodox Union Kosher.

TASTE: Indulge in the sweet buttery decaf flavor of hazelnut. A lighter-roasted coffee our Hazelnut is rich and satisfying with the flavor of warm roasted nuts.

COMPATIBILITY: Contains genuine Keurig K-Cup pods engineered for guaranteed quality and compatibility with all Keurig K-Cup coffee makers.

The mountains are a special place. It's where Green Mountain Coffee Roasters was born. It's where we developed our adventurous spirit and commitment to improving the lands through sustainably sourced coffee. We're driven to bring the world a richer

SUSTAINABILITY: Committed to 100% responsibly sourced coffee by end of 2020

ROAST: Light roast decaffeinated coffee and is certified Orthodox Union Kosher (U)