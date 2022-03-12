Green Seedless Grapes Perspective: front
Green Seedless Grapes Perspective: back
Green Seedless Grapes

1 lbUPC: 0000000004022
Grapes are a sweet, crisp, portable and tasty snack ideal for eating anytime, anywhere. Fresh, healthy, and delicious, grapes are jam-packed with all kinds of naturally wholesome goodness. Grapes are a natural source of beneficial plant compounds, including antioxidants and other polyphenols.

  • Sweet, crisp, juicy
  • Enjoyable both on their own or as part of a recipe, grapes are a versatile ingredient. Grapes are a healthy, anytime snack, perfect for any moment from breakfast to dessert.
  • Pairs well with wine, cheese boards, yogurt

Grapes can keep for up to two weeks when following a few simple steps:

  • Always refrigerate for maximum shelf life
  • Store unwashed and dry; rinse before serving
  • Avoid storing compressed or squeezed
  • To avoid odor absorption, do not store grapes next to onions or leeks

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories1
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Grapes: NutriFacts Based On USDA Food-A-Pedia.com; (Basic Grape ) Seedless, 1 Cup Raw

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

