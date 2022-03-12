Green Seedless Grapes
Product Details
Grapes are a sweet, crisp, portable and tasty snack ideal for eating anytime, anywhere. Fresh, healthy, and delicious, grapes are jam-packed with all kinds of naturally wholesome goodness. Grapes are a natural source of beneficial plant compounds, including antioxidants and other polyphenols.
- Sweet, crisp, juicy
- Enjoyable both on their own or as part of a recipe, grapes are a versatile ingredient. Grapes are a healthy, anytime snack, perfect for any moment from breakfast to dessert.
- Pairs well with wine, cheese boards, yogurt
Grapes can keep for up to two weeks when following a few simple steps:
- Always refrigerate for maximum shelf life
- Store unwashed and dry; rinse before serving
- Avoid storing compressed or squeezed
- To avoid odor absorption, do not store grapes next to onions or leeks
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Grapes: NutriFacts Based On USDA Food-A-Pedia.com; (Basic Grape ) Seedless, 1 Cup Raw
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
