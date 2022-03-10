Green Sprouts Baby Toothbrush helps baby's teeth and gums stay clean and healthy during the early stages of oral development. The soft, flexible, and durable silicone bristles are hypoallergenic, and PVC, BPA, and petroleum free. The safety shield helps prevent the head of the toothbrush from going too far into baby's mouth to protect against choking.

Soft, Flexible, & Durable Silicone

Safety Shield for Added Protection

No BPA, Petroleum Free & Hypoallergenic