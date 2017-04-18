Baby can make a mess and stay clean and dry with the Wipe-off Bib. The durable, waterproof EVA material and unique pocket flips from back to front to create an extended scoop to keep food from dropping on floor. The bib is easy to take on and off for meal time with the adjustable hook-and-loop closure. Perfect for everyday use and easy to clean!

• Flip-pocket easily cataches stray food

• Wide-coverage protection for toddler''s clothes

• Durable material made from safer plastic

• Adjustable hook-&-loop closure for easy on & off

• Front length: 7" x 9.75" (17.8 x 24.8 cm)

• Materials: EVA; Polyester trim

• Size: 9-18 months

Materials: Face: EVA; Binding: Polyester