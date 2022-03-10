Hover to Zoom
Green Sprouts Cooling Fruit Teether
1 pcUPC: 0071541802859
Product Details
Baby will love the soothing Cooling Fruit Teether because it provides extra relief for swollen and sensitive gums. It is perfectly sized to promote healthy oral development and soothe baby’s guys during different stages of teething. The shape of the Cooling Teether is easy for baby to hold, gum, and chew, and its textured surface massages sensitive areas. Parents love that is made without BPA and PVC for baby’s health and well-being!
- Soothes gums and promotes healthy oral development
- Safer plastic filled with sterilized water
- Chill for extra relief
- Textured surface to massage gums
- Easy to hold, gum, and chew