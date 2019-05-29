Green Sprouts Non-Spill Sippy Cup Perspective: front
Green Sprouts Non-Spill Sippy Cup

6 oz
The Non-Spill Sippy Cup is practical and affordable for everyday use as it helps baby transition from using a bottle. It is lightweight and has sizeable handles that are easy for baby to hold independently. The one-way valve helps prevent leaks and spills, even when baby drops it!

  • One-way valve prevents leaks and encourages sucking for easy transition from bottle
  • Firm spout made from safer plastic