Green Sprouts Silicone Teether 2 Pack Pink Set Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Green Sprouts Silicone Teether 2 Pack Pink Set

1 UnitUPC: 0071541808864
Purchase Options

Product Details

Silicone Teether

  • soft, flexible silicone eases pain
  • easy to hold, gum, & chew
  • multiple textures massage gums