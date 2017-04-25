Filling, pouring, sprinkling water, or sailing Sprout Ware® Floating Boats, turns bath time into play time. Sprout Ware® plant-based resin is BPA- and PVC-free, and has a smooth texture and simple design that is easy for little hands to hold. Baby also enjoys stacking all four sizes and colors, or sifting sand through the holes in the boats! The Sprout Ware® Floating Boats stimulate baby’s sensory, movement, interactive, cognitive, creative, and naturalist learning pathways for early, whole development.