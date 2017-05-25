Hover to Zoom
Green Sprouts Straw Bottle
10 ozUPC: 0071541809290
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Straw Bottle and its soft, silicone sipper straw encourages healthy oral development once baby grows out of sippy cups. It is lightweight and easy for baby to hold independently. The locking cap flips down to prevent leaks and spills!
- Silicone straw promotes healthy oral development
- Flip-cap locks to prevent spills
- 2 straw drinking options: traditional and tilted
- Extra silicone sipper included