Greenies™ Feline Oven Roasted Chicken Flavor Dental Cat Treats
9.75 ozUPC: 0064286311132
FELINE GREENIES Oven Roasted Chicken Flavor Dental Cat Treats were designed to help keep your cat’s teeth clean and healthy.
The crunchy texture of these irresistible cat snacks helps clean teeth, reduce tartar buildup, and freshen cat breath, letting you enjoy cuddle time even more. Made with natural ingredients plus vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, these tasty treats are also nutritionally complete and balanced for adult cats.
- This convenient tub contains 9.75 oz. of FELINE GREENIES Crunchy Dental Treats in Oven Roasted Chicken Flavor
- This tasty cat treat has no artificial flavors, has no artificial preservatives, and contains less than 2 calories per treat
- Made with natural ingredients plus added vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients; nutritionally complete and balanced for adult cats
- Crunchy texture helps clean teeth, reduce tartar buildup, and freshen breath