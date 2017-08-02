FELINE GREENIES Oven Roasted Chicken Flavor Dental Cat Treats were designed to help keep your cat’s teeth clean and healthy.

The crunchy texture of these irresistible cat snacks helps clean teeth, reduce tartar buildup, and freshen cat breath, letting you enjoy cuddle time even more. Made with natural ingredients plus vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, these tasty treats are also nutritionally complete and balanced for adult cats.