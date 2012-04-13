Hover to Zoom
Greenies™ Original Large Dog Dental Care Treats
8 ctUPC: 0064286304110
One Greenies™ Original Dental Treat a day is all it takes for clean teeth, fresh breath and a happy dog. Your dog can't wait to sink their teeth into these delicious, original-flavor dental dog chews because they feature a delightfully chewy texture that fights plaque and tartar. Irresistibly tasty and incredibly powerful, Greenies™ Treats for Dogs are recommended by veterinarians for at-home oral care. Best of all, these natural dog treats are made with highly soluble ingredients that are safe and easy to digest. Give your dog the mouth-wowing treat that helps promote their overall health with Greenies™ Dog Treats.
- The unique texture of Greenies Dog Chews cleans down to the gumline to fight plaque and tartar and freshen breath
- Veterinarian recommended and accepted by the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) for at-home oral care
- Proudly crafted in USA facilities with quality ingredients from around the world
- Made with natural ingredients plus vitamins, minerals, & nutrients
- Contains one (1) 12 oz. 8-count pack of Greenies Original Large Natural Dental Dog Treats